argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Get argenx alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

ARGX traded down $6.59 on Monday, hitting $257.11. 119,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.38 and its 200 day moving average is $295.16. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in argenx by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,671,000 after purchasing an additional 454,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after purchasing an additional 215,719 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $157,708,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in argenx by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.