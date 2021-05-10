Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $671.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

