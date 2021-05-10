Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $671.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.