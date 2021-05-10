Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Trading 4.2% Higher

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $32.01. 4,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 6.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

