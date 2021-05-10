Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.87

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 159473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

