Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-$454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ORGO traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.29. 640,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -321.50 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

