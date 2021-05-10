Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.49

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.38, with a volume of 1944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 31.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

