Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,568. The company has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $294.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

