Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $263.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $57,094,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.63.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

