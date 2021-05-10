Private Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 2.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $57,094,033. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $7.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.21. 17,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.63.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

