$6.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to report sales of $6.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.29 billion and the lowest is $6.15 billion. Nokia reported sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,912,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,003,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

