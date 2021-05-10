Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. 1,525,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,309 shares of company stock worth $1,640,585 in the last 90 days.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.