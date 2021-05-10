Insider Selling: Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Austin W. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00.

CHDN stock traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.02. The company had a trading volume of 310,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

