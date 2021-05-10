Bintex Futures Trading Up 1.3% This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $80,197.28 and approximately $1.19 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $306.80 or 0.00551350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 115.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00248035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.39 or 0.01222730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.17 or 0.00740709 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

