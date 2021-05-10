MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total value of $2,669,252.60.

On Thursday, March 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.39. The stock had a trading volume of 751,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,516. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.19 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

