MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total value of $2,669,252.60.
- On Thursday, March 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00.
Shares of MDB stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.39. The stock had a trading volume of 751,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,516. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.19 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
