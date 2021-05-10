SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern Sells 65,907 Shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SITC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,158. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
