SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern Sells 65,907 Shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SITC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,158. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

