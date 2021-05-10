PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 35,000 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PRO stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. 308,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $35,731,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PROS by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,420 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

