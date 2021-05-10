PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 35,000 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PRO stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. 308,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.
