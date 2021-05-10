Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO Sells $2,573,775.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRL stock traded down $9.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.88. 568,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.39 and a 12 month high of $349.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 54.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

