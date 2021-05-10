Gnosis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.80 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $274.86 or 0.00493947 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $413.55 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00789972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.74 or 0.08938334 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GNOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.