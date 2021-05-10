$0.01 EPS Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. 353,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,756. OLO has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.