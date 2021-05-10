Loopring [NEO] Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX and CoinMex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $306.80 or 0.00551350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 115.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00248035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $680.39 or 0.01222730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.17 or 0.00740709 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

