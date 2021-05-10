BOX (NYSE:BOX) Trading Up 5.2%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 270,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,423,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BOX by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 679,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 123,330 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of BOX by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

