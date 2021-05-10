MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 8.9%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price fell 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.37. 60,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,098,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLN. Barclays began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

