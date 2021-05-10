KT (NYSE:KT) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.21

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 15699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KT. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

