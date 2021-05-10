KT (NYSE:KT) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.21

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 15699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KT. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KT (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.
