Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.26

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 124117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

