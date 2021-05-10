AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.50.
AppFolio stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.36. The company had a trading volume of 217,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,888. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.17.
In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630 in the last three months. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
