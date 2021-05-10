AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.50.

AppFolio stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.36. The company had a trading volume of 217,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,888. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630 in the last three months. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

