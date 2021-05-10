AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.36. 217,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,888. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

