Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FIVN traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.49. The stock had a trading volume of 493,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,268. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average is $166.29.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,954 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

