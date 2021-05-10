Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $16.45

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,389,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 720,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,305,000 after acquiring an additional 169,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 4,674,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,952. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

