WHALE 24-Hour Volume Tops $617,306.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $128.87 million and approximately $617,306.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $23.62 or 0.00042625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $279.93 or 0.00505110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 100.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.00247240 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.10 or 0.01227189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00030156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00736290 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

