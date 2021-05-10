Curve DAO Token Price Hits $3.09 on Top Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $843.91 million and approximately $335.80 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00005569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00085129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00106904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00787850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.09 or 0.08917658 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,184,198 coins and its circulating supply is 273,444,536 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

