Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.84 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $2,737,287.50. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,087. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.