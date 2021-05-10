Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.17. 433,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,465. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

