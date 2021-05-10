Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Up 4.8%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.49 and last traded at $150.97. 12,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 482,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.23.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.