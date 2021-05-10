UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.92

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.92 and last traded at $99.61, with a volume of 1098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $56,333.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,422.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,897. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

