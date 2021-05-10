Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 165,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,104,681 shares.The stock last traded at $171.74 and had previously closed at $172.35.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Proofpoint by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

