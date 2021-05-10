Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 34.6% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.88. 19,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

