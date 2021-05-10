Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $78.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

