MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. 21,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

