Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.88 million.

Shares of SNCR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.07. 499,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,239 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

