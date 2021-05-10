Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director Kevin T. Carter Sells 1,550 Shares

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director Kevin T. Carter sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $49,941.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VABK traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.98. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that providesa range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

