Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $48.06 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 305704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,649 shares of company stock worth $1,904,931. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Mueller Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

