Zacks: Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.94. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 761.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 124,653 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WGO traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.40. 24,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,636. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.