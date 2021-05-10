Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,511. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

