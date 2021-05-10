Scorpio Tankers Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
STNG traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,696. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.
