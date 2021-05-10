Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 245.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.55. 218,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,144. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -200.70 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $55.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

