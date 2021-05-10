Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

