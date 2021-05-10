Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price fell 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.21. 633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 55,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 464,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,936,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Atlanticus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

