Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 52-Week High at $9,538.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,538 ($124.61) and last traded at GBX 9,438 ($123.31), with a volume of 305606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,432 ($123.23).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,900 ($116.28) to GBX 9,100 ($118.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,350.43 ($96.03).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,044.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,721.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The company has a market cap of £21.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.53 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

