National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.17

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 23945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.32, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

