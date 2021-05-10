National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.17

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 23945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.32, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.
About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
