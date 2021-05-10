Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) fell 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $177.18 and last traded at $177.18. 2,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 226,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $1,438,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 30.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

